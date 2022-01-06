‘Young Sheldon’ Star “Sam” Wows In Bikini Pics, “You Have Totally Transformed”

In the Young Sheldon episode “An Expensive Glitch and a Goof-Off Room,” while Meemaw (Annie Potts, Ghostbusters, Designing Women) gets an unwanted business partner, her kid wonder grandson Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets a dorm room all to himself at East Texas Tech. The character of co-ed Sam is portrayed by actress Taylor Spreitler.

When not on a TV set, the gorgeous and talented 28-year-old actress Taylor often strikes a pose in a bikini/bra top as seen in the stunning photos above and below. One fan replied: “You have totally transformed. You look amazing.”

Taylor is known for her roles on Kevin Can Wait (daughter Kendra), Melissa & Joey (Lennox Scanlon), and Days of Our Lives (Mia McCormick), among others. Get ready to see more of the 28-year-old actress: she will star in the upcoming movie Oil City about a high school football team set in a beleaguered small town once known for steel mining.

Note: Taylor’s former Melissa & Joey co-star Melissa Joan Hart directs this Young Sheldon episode!

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before the United States of Al at 8:30 pm, Ghosts at 9 pm, and B Positive at 9:30 pm.