Naomi Watts Says Tender Goodbye in White ‘Marilyn’ Dress To Thierry Mugler, “Fierce Yet Feminine Spirit”

Movie star and fashion muse Naomi Watts was one of thousands of people who said their goodbyes publicly to the late designer Thierry Mugler. Mugler dressed everyone from Diana Ross to Kim Kardashian West, so the tributes were almost uniformly beautiful.

But only Watts was able to say her personal RIP to the famous designer while wearing the “sensational Marylin dress you designed for me for Met Gala in 2008.” And wow, if Mugler is headed to heaven, he could hardly do better than to be greeted by angels looking like this…

And though many waxed poetic about Mugler’s gifts and vision, it’s hard to imagine anyone getting it more right than Ms. Watts when she writes:

“You were a truly extraordinary talent and a complete pleasure to have known. I will never forget you. Thank you for giving so many women the confidence you believed we should all carry, in the form of killer suits with sexy waistlines and big, bold shoulders.”

Now if Watts looks like an angel in the Marilyn dress, swipe once above and you’ll see it’s no coincidence.

And if you think it was only the women in Mugler’s orbit who gave off a sense of style, well then have a long look at this! RIP.