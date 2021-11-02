Miranda Lambert’s Top Gun Costume Is Breathtaking, “So Turned On Right Now”

When not on stage or in the studio, country music star Miranda Lambert spends time with her handsome husband Brendan McLoughlin. For Halloween the couple dressed up in matching Top Gun costumes. When Miranda shared the gorgeous photos below, she captioned it: “Happy Halloween from Charlie and Maverick.” Charlie is the female pilot instructor played by Kelly McGillis, and Maverick is the ace pilot played by Tom Cruise.

Miranda’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Gwen Sebastian replied: “Take my breath awaaaaay” — a reference to the ballad by the band Berlin, which was written for the 1986 movie and won the Academy Award that year for Best Original Song.

And country singer Shane McAnally wrote: “I’m so turned on right now. I need to pray.” More than one fan liked Shane’s reply and added “I’m dying laughing right now.” Check out the trailer for the new Top Gun: Maverick, above.

Of course Miranda and Brendan always look great!