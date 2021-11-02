Brandy’s Daughter Wows In ‘Never Say Never’ T-Shirt Dress, “Baby Girl Snapped”

Singer/actress Brandy Norwood is best known for her roles on Queens, Star, Moesha, Cinderella, and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, among others. But her most important real-life role is as a mother. When not filming or promoting Queens, Brandy spends time with her gorgeous daughter Syrai “Rai” Smith.

When proud mama Brandy shared the stunning photo below of her daughter wearing a 1998 Brandy ‘Never Say Never‘ album cover t-shirt as a dress with a a pair of gladiator stilettos, she captioned it: “My everything is EVERYTHING.”

Brandy’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Singer/reality TV star Tamar Braxton replied: “She is 🔥.” And Rihanna’s brand FentyBeauty replied: “Baby girl snapped.” And K. Michelle dropped a series of red heart emojis. More than one agree: “Sy’Rai is Twinning.”

Rai cleverly captioned the Michael Jackson t-shirt pic above: “wanna be startin’ somethin’.” Her mama approves. Brandy replied: “You got to be 🔥” and Uncle Ray J wrote “Rara!”

Queens airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on ABC.