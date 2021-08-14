Martha Stewart, 80, Wows In Mini Dress and Kitten Heels, “Vavavoom!”

Martha Stewart just turned 80 but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the stunning photos below (as seen in Harper’s Bazaar). The 5’9″ blonde was a professional model before building her famous lifestyle brand, so she knows how to strike a pose! Those elegant slingback kitten heels are perfect with that little black dress with embellished buttons by Balmain.

As one fan replied: “Vavavoom— dang !!”

Harper’s Bazaar called Martha Stewart “the OG influencer.”

Get ready to see more of Martha: she’s starring in her new TV series filmed on her 150+ acre estate in upstate New York called Martha Gets Down and Dirty.