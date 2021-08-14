Kacey Musgraves Stuns In Tiny Metallic Mini Dress, “Legs Longer Than My Marriage”

Kacey Musgraves is the 32-year-old country music singer/songwriter from Texas who has won six Grammy Awards including Album of the Year in 2019 for her fourth studio album, Golden Hour.

The gorgeous and talented musician married fellow country music star Ruston Kelly in October 2017 in Tennessee. Before their third year wedding anniversary, in July 2020, the couple announced they filed for divorce.

Since their split, Kacey has been modeling as seen on the cover (and feature interview) of Elle Magazine — see photos above and below.

When Kacey shared the gorgeous black-and-white photo below, of her posing in a tiny metallic mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier, she cleverly captioned it: “Legs longer than my marriage.” Elle captioned the photo: “A long weekend calls for your best party dress!”