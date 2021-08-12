Amy Schumer Wows Famous Friends In Gorgeous Summer Dress, “A Good Neckline For You”

Stand-up comedian/actress Amy Schumer is back on stage. When the 40-year-old new mom opted for a long scoop-neck summer dress for a recent performance, her fans and famous friends went wild for the look — see photo below. “You look gorgeous” and “that dress is perfect for you” were a few of the compliments left in the comments.

Fellow funny lady Amy Sedaris replied to Amy: “This is a good neckline for you!” and Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy left a long series of applauding emojis, as did many of Amy’s famous friends.

Amy’s open necked dress — which is called “Josie” and is available in burnt orange too — is by New York fashion powerhouse La Ligne. The Josie Dress features “an empire waist with shirring under bust, covered buttons, puff sleeves and an elasticated back to make it an easy popover style.”

Amy is known for wearing a variety of styles while performing stand-up. Check out the montage below.

Get ready to see more of Amy: she will appear next on the big screen in The Humans with Beanie Feldstein. Amy is also working on a new hulu series, Life & Beth, with Michael Rappaport.