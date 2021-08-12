Gina Rodriguez Wows In Tiny Bikini With Gorgeous Girlfriends, “I Want You Back”

Actress Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero is best known for her role as Jane in the TV series Jane the Virgin. Since then, the 37-year-old Golden Globe winner continues to act and has added producing and directing to her already impressive resume.

Gina currently produces and stars in the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President (Season 2 premiere on August 18), and her latest project, the thriller film Awake, was released this summer on Netflix.

When not on a TV or movie set, Gina enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

Watch the Awake trailer below. Gina plays an ex-solider with a troubled past who, after a global travesty leaves everyone on earth unable to sleep including her daughter.

Get ready to see more of Gina: she will appear next on the big screen in the rom-com film I Want You Back with Scott Eastwood, Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, and Jami Gertz, among others. It’s about two people who have been dumped by partners and teamed up to win back their exes by destroying their new relationships.