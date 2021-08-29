Joe Buck’s Gorgeous Daughter Natalie Stuns In Tiny Bikinis, “Daddy Issues”

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes the co-hosts of the podcast “Daddy Issues” — actor Oliver Hudson (Splitting Up Together, Rules of Engagement) and sports broadcaster Joe Buck — and their families. On Team Buck is Joe’s wife Michelle, his sister Julie, and his two gorgeous daughters Trudy Buck and Natalie Buck.

When not auditioning or on a TV set, Natalie (who made her TV debut on a 2018 episode Superstore) enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

Get ready to see more of Natalie Buck: she plays a member of the press in a scene in the upcoming movie Marry Me with Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez; out in theaters on February 11, 2022.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.