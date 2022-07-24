‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Lee Rodriguez Stuns In Tiny Leather Mini Dress on Family Feud

On Season 8 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes the casts of two TV series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Netflix’s teen romantic comedy Never Have I Ever.

For the charity game show, Never Have I Ever star Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres) stuns in a tiny leather/pleather mini dress with a pair of white sneakers.

Above: Never Have I Ever cast (L-R): Lee Rodriguez, Megan Suri, Darren Barnet, Ramona You, Benjamin Norris on Celebrity Family Feud (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Fun fact about Lee: she made her national TV debut (as Naomi) on the 2018 grown-ish episode, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.”

Brush up on Season 2 of Never Have I Ever (trailer above) before the Season 3 premiere on Friday, August 12.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.