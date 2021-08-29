NFL Legend Ricky Watters’ Gorgeous Wife Stuns In Tiny Bikini, “Oooh Lala”

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud. a roster of NFL football legends plays against a roster of NFL All-Stars to win money for their respective charities. Leading the NFL Legends Team is Ricky Watters. The 52-year-old former running back played college football for Notre Dame (1988 national championship) before he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1991 NFL Draft and helped win Super Bowl XXIX.

Ricky went on to play three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before retiring in 2001. When off the field, Ricky spends time with his family including his gorgeous wife of 22 years, lawyer Catherina aka “Cat” Watters.

When Catherina shared the stunning close-up string bikini pic above, one fan replied: “Oooh lala.” Indeed. Another replied to the balcony pic below: “Hot mama!”

Cat was a professional NFL cheerleader with the San Francisco 49ers!

