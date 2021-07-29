Brooklyn Decker Chops Off Waist-Length Hair, “Mallory’s Coming Back”

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Brooklyn Decker stars in the hilarious Netflix series Grace and Frankie with the legendary actresses Lily Tomlin (Frankie) and Jane Fonda (Grace). Brooklyn plays Grace’s daughter Mallory.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a while since the cast has been able to film the final season. When Brooklyn got the call back to work, she shared the photo above and captioned it: “bye bye waist-length COVID hair. Mallory’s coming back…”

Brooklyn, who is married to retired tennis pro Andy Roddick, captioned the photo above with her Grace and Frankie co-star June Diane Raphael, who plays Mallory’s sister Briana, “We back.”