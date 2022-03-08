‘Metal Lords’ Netflix Movie from ‘Game Of Thrones’ Genius Looks Wicked in Preview

It’s arguable that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are the most successful writers in America, even though the story they’re most famous for telling originated in the inimitable mind of fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin. Because for all the passionate readers of Martin’s novels, there are probably a dozen people who watched the TV series. And Game of Thrones on HBO was the creation of Benioff and Weiss.

Like many massive creative talents, the Benioff and Weiss duo was lured by Netflix and its deep pockets to create more stunning narrative nail-biters. And April 8 marks the drop of their Netflix movie Metal Lords.

It looks positively wicked (and wickedly funny) in the early shares from the mega streamer. Both Benioff and Weiss produce the show, but Weiss wrote the screenplay. (He evidently had plans for this story way back before being hired to do GoT.)

METAL LORDS, (L to R) Jaeden Martell as Kevin and Adrian Greensmith as Hunter Photo Cr. Scott Patrick Green / Netflix © 2022

Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth and Adrian Greensmith star as three high school musicians who start a metal band with a NSFW name that competes in a Battle of the Bands at school. Note: it’s a school where no one likes metal. Yet.

When Netflix signed Benioff and Weiss in 2019, Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at the company said, “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.” And here we go.

Below is Metal Lords star Jaeden Martell, going solo off the set.