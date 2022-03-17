Ryan Reynolds Thinks Blake Lively In Disguise Is Asking About Zoe Saldana Kiss

Ryan Reynolds didn’t expect such a direct hit from a little kid’s question, but the audience member caught the actor off guard with his question about kissing Zoe Saldana in “The Adam Project.” In what Reynolds and the host agree is the “best Q&A ever” the kid asks Reynolds to come clean about the kiss.

Reynolds, being half of a happily married Hollywood couple, thought that this might be “Blake throwing her voice.” He peered out into the audience as if he might see his famous wife in disguise.

Blake Lively would want to know more about the Reynolds-Saldana passion, if she wasn’t a professional actor herself. Reynolds explains that the kiss was “real” but that he “didn’t mean it.” Neither the audience, it seemed, nor his own kids buy this line of explanation, he said. But it’s hard to explain!

There is a lot to be passionate about in “The Adam Project,” as you can see: