Sara Foster Stuns In Electric Blue Bikini, “Smoothed, Tanned, Filtered”

Sara Foster is the gorgeous model turned actress best known for her role as Jen Clark on the CW series 90210. The daughter of famous composer David Foster (who was married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and is now married to singer/actress Katharine McPhee) is also the mother of two daughters (ages 10 and 5). Sara is married to former tennis pro Tommy Haas.

When 40-year-old Sara shared the “electric blue” bikini pic above, her fans went wild and flooded her comments with compliments including: “Gorgeous”, “Hot City” and “Damn!” among others. The swimsuits are from her collaboration with Summersault.

When Sara shared the one-piece pic above, she warned her fans: “Don’t be fooled ladies. I’ve been smoothed, tanned, filtered and have fake boobs. But the bathing suits really are fantastic.” Her 37-year-old stepmom Katharine replied: “Ok but you really do look like that in person 🔥.”

Sara and her sister Erin Foster are also behind the chic and casual clothing line Favorite Daughter.