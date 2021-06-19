Sofia Richie Stuns In Tiny String Bikinis With Friends, “Girly Girl World”

American model Sofia Richie is the 22-year-old daughter of R&B legend and American Idol judge Lionel Richie and little sister of reality TV star turned fashionista Nicole Richie (Candidly Nicole). Even when not on a professional photo shoot, Sofia is often in front of a camera.

When Sofia shared the gorgeous bikini pic above (she’s on the right, in the tiger-striped string bikini), she tagged her friend, fellow model Tess Kemper (who’s on the left). Tess is the granddaughter of the late billionaire Kirk Kerkorian, former owner of the Tropicana Las Vegas resort.

As one fan replied to Sofia: “Your body just doesn’t stop.“

Looks like fun was had by all bikini-wearing friends. Sofia captioned the group shot: “Girly girl world.”