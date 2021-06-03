Evelyn Lozada Tugs on Tiny Ties Bikini, Leaves Khloe Kardashian Speechless

Evelyn Lozada recently announced that after appearing on nine seasons of the reality TV series Basketball Wives (which is executive produced by Shaunie O’Neal, ex-wife of NBA legend Shaq, Evelyn’s going to step away from the show.

When not filming Basketball Wives, Evelyn has been busy modeling, especially for Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American apparel company. When Evelyn posted the tiny green string bikini pic above (it’s from the new Good American Swim line) Khloe replied a number of times and left comments including “Gooooood lawwwwd” and “Wow!!!!!! I have no words.”

Evelyn’s daughter, fellow Good American model Shanice, chimed in with the compliment: “Wow look at that those legssssss.” Another fan wrote: “It’s the thighs for me” and another wrote: “Ohhh getting thick “