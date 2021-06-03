Jennifer Hudson Serenades Couple In Hot Pink Dress, Total “Whitney Houston Vibes”

Oscar, Tony and Grammy Award winning superstar Jennifer Hudson recently attended the wedding of Carly (ne Weinreb) Finer in Dallas, Texas. JHud came wearing a gorgeous pink gown with a high slit and serenaded the newly married couple at the lavish reception.

Watch JHud sing as Carly and her husband AJ Finer dance on a custom-made rose-filled dance floor!

P.S. That other singer in the black gown (in the photos above), that’s Vanessa Williams.

JHud attended the wedding with makeup artist Kimora (see above) and joked “get off my train.” JHud fans are loving her natural hair and say she’s giving Whitney Houston vibes.