‘Seal Team’ Star Shiva Negar Flaunts Bikini, “See the Light!”

On the Seal Team episode “Do No Harm,” Bravo is tasked with bringing a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into U.S. custody, but the mission goes sideways when the target gets attacked. The character of Mina Hassan is portrayed by Iranian-Canadian actress Shiva Negar.

When not on a TV or movie set, Shiva (Becoming Burlesque) spends time at the beach and sometime in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photo above. As one fan replied: “smoking hot sexy.”

Shiva captioned the photo with a positive message: “Here is to a new season and perfect time to make changes, let go of the past and what no longer serves you, look forward to the road ahead and see the light!”

Seal Team airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right before S.W.A.T. at 10 pm.