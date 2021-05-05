Ariel Winter Reacts To Jimmy Tatro’s “Famous” Abs Photo

Jimmy Tatro stars in the new ABC TV series Home Economics with Topher Grace (That ‘70s Show). After landing the family sitcom, Jimmy posted a photo of him revealing his abs (see below) and wrote with tongue in cheek: “It’s time to start revamping my image and completely changing as a person.”

When Jimmy’s former Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter (he played Alex’s firefighter Bill) saw it she wrote: “Fame changed him” and gave Jimmy advice (again with tongue in cheek). “Unfollow everyone you’ve ever been friends with to only follow 5 celebrities you call your “day 1s” even though you’ve only met them in passing. #Fame.”

Home Economics airs Wednesdays at 8:30 pm on ABC, right after The Goldbergs at 8 pm.