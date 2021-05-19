Paul Walker’s Daughter, 22, Sizzles In Black Lingerie Bodysuit, “Supermodel Star”

The daughter of the late actor Paul Walker (Fast and Furious) is fashion model Meadow Walker. When the stunning 22-year-old recently shared the stunning photos below from a photo shoot, her famous friends and fans showered her with compliments. Actor/model/singer Tyrese replied: “SUPERMODEL STAR!!!!” While another fan wrote: “You give me 90s super model in the makings vibes!“

5’9″ Meadow recently modeled for Givenchy as seen in the photo and video below which she captioned “Attack of the clones.” She’s modeling the Givenchy 4G Bag.

Of course, before she became a professional model, Meadow was a little girl as seen in the photo below with her dad.