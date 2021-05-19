‘Hills’ Star Kaitlynn Carter Flaunts Extremely Close-Up String Bikini Pic, “Toned As Ever!”

Reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter is back for Season 2 of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings. Last season, it was revealed that she and her longtime boyfriend Brody Jenner (son of Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner and model/actress/songwriter Linda Thompson) got married in Bali, although it wasn’t considered legal in the U.S. The couple eventually split after a five-year relationship.

When not filming The Hills: New Beginnings, Kaitlynn enjoys the sunny California weather and sometimes in a tiny string bikini as seen in the extremely close-up photo above.

Brandon Jenner’s mom Linda Thompson, who occasionally guest stars on the reality show and knows how to rock a string bikini even at the age of 70!, replied: “Nice oblique muscle!” Her almost-daughter-in-law Kaitlynn replied: “Toned as ever!”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on MTV.