Kari Lake Rages Cursing on Video, “Don’t Tell Me What To Do”

Trump-endorsed Republican Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake this weekend continued to attack her Democratic opponent, U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego, as they run against each other for Senator Kyrsten Sinema‘s seat. (The former Democrat-turned-Independent Sinema is not running for re-election.)

As reported on the conservative media outlet America Right Now, a recent Emerson College poll gives Gallego a slight lead in the “dead heat” race and Lake is responding by “pulling out all stops.”

.@RubenGallego is a far-left Democrat, very liberal, open-borders, defund the police kind of guy who just spent $7 million carpet bombing Arizona with a bunch of ads trying to paint himself as Mr. Rogers, & it's just not working.



People have figured out that this guy is a… pic.twitter.com/eeD01L2KgJ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 6, 2024

With news of the Emerson poll, Lake complained that Gallego “just spent $7 million carpet bombing Arizona with a bunch of ads trying to paint himself as Mr. Rogers, & it’s just not working. People have figured out that this guy is a mini-me of Joe Biden.”

Lake is also amplifying a video produced by Dilley Meme Team, “Trump’s online war machine.”

I can’t be bought.

I will work for the people of Arizona. https://t.co/xt0yWcXR89 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 6, 2024

As seen above, the two-minute video, which features the 1963 Lesley Gore song ‘You Don’t Own Me,’ features images of Lake hunting with a rifle, embracing young children, and wielding a sledgehammer to a TV. Audio also includes Lake dropping several f-bombs, e.g. “I’m not going to let these people who hate our f—— country tell me not to run,” and “They’re gonna have to f—— kill me to stop me.”

Note: Gallego last week said, “Kari Lake will say or do anything for power” and referred to her recent change on abortion rights. Gallego was referring in part to what he has characterized as Lake’s “flip-flop” on abortion law. While running for governor in 2022, Lake called abortion the “ultimate sin.” In April, after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that an 1864 near-total abortion ban law could be revived, Lake said the decision was “out of step with Arizonans.”