Ashanti Flaunts White Mesh Bridal Dress In Cancun… Fans Married Her Off

When not performing on stage, R&B superstar singer Ashanti is traveling the world and enjoying herself. During a recent trip to Cancun, Mexico, Ashanti was photographed in a long white mesh dress which looks like a bride’s beach dress. Turns out, that white netted dress she’s wearing is from PatBO’s debut bridal collection.

The PatBO label says the “beach bound collection” of dresses and separates and swimsuits is “perfect for every celebratory moment from bachelorette, wedding weekend to honeymoon.”

When Ashanti shared the photo above, many of her fans presumed that guy is “her new man” and gave their blessings, e.g., “If he is kind and doesn’t disrespect you you got my vote.” But another fan stepped up to explain: “Y’all gotta chill 😂 that’s the resort “host” and she showing the staff love .. damn you guys married her off one pic.”

Note: Ashanti clarified in another post: “Issa family celebration… Binky’s bday week.”