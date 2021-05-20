Alicia Keys Stuns In Silver String Bikini, Kim Kardashian Says “I Mean!!!!”

Superstar singer, songwriter, pianist, producer Alicia Keys is known for her music and as a coach on The Voice, but she’s also known for ditching the excessive industry standard make-up routine and flaunting her radiant skin.

When she recently posed in a nude-colored Calvin Klein sports bra, button-fly jeans and a pair of old school Timberland boots (see above), her fans went wild. “Flawless!” wrote one fan while another replied: “Baby this skin!”

Alicia says she’s “Normally… a sweats and tee kind of Saturday girl” but not in the silver string bikini pic above. She captioned it “Shine at Full wattage!!” and thanked Kim Kardashian who replied: “I mean!!!! The most beautiful” with a series of fire emojis.

Looks like she took the one above by herself. Looking FIT, Alicia!