Ray J’s Wife Princess Love Drops Insanely Tiny String Bikini Pics, “So Fine”

On the VH1 Couples Retreat episode ‘Ring Of Fire,’ after Ray J (Love & Hip Hop Hollywood) storms out of the Stuck exercise, the stage is set for an explosive one on one confrontation with life coach AJ Johnson. Keep in mind, Ray J and his wife Princess Love Norwood are, according to VH1, “in the early stages of divorce and are hanging on by a thread.”

When not filming Couples Retreat, the gorgeous 36-year-old reality TV star Princess Love Norwood (and mother of Ray J’s two children), who has been dropping insanely tiny string bikini pics on Instagram (see above and below).

Their celebrity friends including Claudia Jordan and Rasheeda are replying with fire emojis. And Ray J chimed in: “so fine.”

VH1 Couples Retreat airs Mondays at 8 pm.