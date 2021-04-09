‘9-1-1’: Mommy Blogger Stabbed at Child’s Birthday Party

On the 9-1-1 episode “Parenthood,” while Hen (Aisha Hines) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) deal with their foster daughter reuniting with her birth mother, the 118 responds to a series of calls dealing with parents and their children, including a disastrous birthday party thrown by mommy blogger Beth Reidman. Beth is portrayed by guest star Gloria Votsis.

9-1-1: L-R: Ryan Guzman and guest star Gloria Votsis (Jack Zeman /FOX)

The gorgeous Greek American actress Gloria Votsis is best known for her roles on White Collar (Alex White), The Gates (Vanessa), and Person of Interest (Maxine), among others.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before its spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe at 9 pm.