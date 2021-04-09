‘9-1-1’: Mommy Blogger Stabbed at Child’s Birthday Party

On the 9-1-1 episode “Parenthood,” while Hen (Aisha Hines) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) deal with their foster daughter reuniting with her birth mother, the 118 responds to a series of calls dealing with parents and their children, including a disastrous birthday party thrown by mommy blogger Beth Reidman. Beth is portrayed by guest star Gloria Votsis.
The gorgeous Greek American actress Gloria Votsis is best known for her roles on White Collar (Alex White), The Gates (Vanessa), and Person of Interest (Maxine), among others.
9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before its spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe at 9 pm.