NFL Pick Teven Jenkins’ 5’11” Girlfriend Flaunts A LOT Leg In Mini Dress, “So Fit”

Teven Jenkins is the 6’6″, 320 lb. offensive tackle from Oklahoma State University who’s a top prospect in Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. When not on a football field, Teven spends time with his gorgeous redhaired girlfriend Sydney Springfield, a fellow graduate of Oklahoma State University, where she played on the women’s softball team. Sydney transferred from LSU to OSU as a sophomore in 2019.

Sydney wore a stunning white mini dress to celebrate her OSU graduation, as seen in the leggy photos above and below. Since sharing the photos, the 5’11” collegiate athlete has been offered several modeling collaborations including one from Australian swimsuit company Zahara, and another from jewelry company DripnJury, who wrote “You’re so fit Syd.”

Live coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft starts on Friday, April 30 at 7 pm on ABC and ESPN.