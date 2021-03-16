NBA Star Mike Conley Jr’s Gorgeous Wife Flaunts Curves In Bikini, Mom of 3!

Mike Conley, Jr. is the 33-year-old NBA point guard on the Utah Jazz. He played college basketball at Ohio State before being drafted as the fourth pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzles. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in July 2019.

In his 14th NBA season, Conley was named an All-Star for the first time in his career (replacing injured Devin Booker).

At the All-Star event, Mike went head-to-head with Steph Curry in the Three-Point Contest (Curry won 28-27).

When not on the court, Mike spends time with his gorgeous wife Mary LeReve Conley, whom he met at Ohio State. The mother of three boys (Myles, Noah and Eli) looks great in a bikini as seen in the photos below. That cute black and white suit is by Onia.

Mike Conley Jr. and the Utah Jazz face the Celtics in Boston on Tuesday, March 16 at 7:30 pm on TNT.