Giannis Antetokounmpo Hears Appreciation Grow, Personally and Professionally

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the kind of year he planned for — getting better at everything, resting on none of his substantial laurels, driving his team to unparalleled success, and growing his charitable foundation to where it impacts the lives of thousands of people.

Giannis’ foundation announces he will commit $1M to mental health services in Milwaukee, via @DrakeBentleyMJS.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/f1NAvvpunY — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 1, 2023

Appreciation for Antetokounmpo, as a man and as an athlete, is soaring right now. This is just a small round-up of the positive sentiment currently flowing at (and from) the big man.

Below is a beautifully done appreciation of Giannis — and a brutal excoriation of ESPN’s Skip Bayless — by Daily Show guest host Hasan Minhaj .It’s yet another example of the love and respect Giannis inspires and commands.

Skip Bayless's misrepresenation of Giannis's "roast" of Kevin Durant reminds @hasanminhaj of everything he hates about the media. #AfterTheCut pic.twitter.com/338hCoNVFy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 2, 2023

[If you haven’t seen the Giannis story as told in Rise, it’s must-see-streaming in an age when so many stories we see in our feeds are superficial confections, content made to pander or to stoke division. Not Antetokounmpo’s story. He is the “real deal” personified.]

And the man is awfully good at basketball, which he approaches with a personal dignity and discipline that even many of his colleagues find astonishing.

Giannis gives us the key to what really makes players like these great…and it’s not “skill”@thefrankisola | @scalabrine | @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/gZurBBSZyl — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 4, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks are in first place in the Eastern Conference, having won an astonishing 16 straight games. And Giannis is averaging a point per minute on the court since Christmas.

NBA is in



trouble pic.twitter.com/XLELbDQl5t — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) March 2, 2023

Giannis’s efficiency in scoring measured against other 30-ppg NBA players is stunning, as seen in the tweet below.

Players averaging over 30 ppg this year:

Luka (33.2)

Embiid (33.0)

Lillard (32.3)

Giannis (31.3)

SGA (31.0)

Tatum (30.3)



Their rank in minutes per game:

Tatum – 2nd

Luka – 6th

Lillard – 9th

SGA – 21st

Embiid – 30th

Giannis – 75th 😂 — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) March 2, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely having a moment. Scary thing for the rest of the NBA is that he plans on making the moment last.