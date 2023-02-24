Steph Curry’s Fury Shows As He Shakes His Head at Warriors Teammates

2x NBA MVP Stephen Curry added his first NBA Finals MVP to a crowded resume last year, but that must feel like last century to Curry now — as he sits injured on the sidelines watching his Warriors struggle nightly.

Curry saw more of the frustrating same as the Warriors got pounded by the new-fangled Los Angeles Lakers in their first post-All-Star Game outing, and the look on Curry’s face — a full-fledged ‘Shake My D*#* Head’ as they say on the interwebs — was a viral cross between fury, disbelief and gloom.

Steph is not thrilled right now pic.twitter.com/PQISx7hWLi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2023

Curry’s Warriors are 29-30, sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference. Coach Steve Kerr says that the Warriors will keep trying “trying to get better” and his squad will “keep coaching them.” But without Curry — notably the Warriors shot 9-36 from 3 — the Warriors look like an also-ran, a position they are not accustomed to.

Kerr shakes his head like Curry in the postgame presser, about fouls, turnovers, and “shot turnovers” — that describes shots so bad you may as well throw the ball to the opposing team.