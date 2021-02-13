PGA: Akshay Bhatia’s Gorgeous Sister Golfs Too, “Time To Add Some Lbs”

PGA Tour golfer Akshay Bhatia of Wake Forest, North Carolina is making a big splash at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 19-year-old is listed as 6-feet-tall and weighing 130 lbs. He played on the (winning) US team at the 2019 Walker Cup and turned pro in September 2019.

When not on a golf course, Akshay spends time with his family as seen in the Thanksgiving photo below which he captioned: “Happy thanksgiving from the Bhatia fam. Time to add some lbs.”

The woman in the middle is Akshay’s older sister Rhea Bhatia, who played golf at Queen’s University in Charlotte, where she shot a low round of 75 and averaged 81.1 for the season. The female “fam” member on the far right, alas, has not been identified.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will air Saturday-Sunday, 1 pm-3 pm on Golf Channel; Saturday-Sunday, 3 pm-6 pm on CBS.