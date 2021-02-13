PGA: Patrick Cantlay’s Cute Sister Golfs Too, Averages 75 Strokes

The final round of The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links will air on CBS on Sunday, February 14 from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. Several American pro golfers are expected to stay on the leaderboard including Patrick Cantlay, who tied the course record with 62 on Thursday.

When not on a golf course, the 28-year-old pro golfer from Long Beach, California, who played golf at UCLA before joining the PGA Tour in 2014, spends time with his family including his 21-year-old sister Caroline Cantlay (photo above) who plays women’s golf at Cal Poly.

Before her junior year was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Caroline averaged a team-leading 75.1 strokes over 20 rounds with five top-20 finishes, including three in the top 10.

Patrick’s younger brother Nick Cantlay who played college golf at Long Beach State University (class of 2018) plays serious too. He turned pro in 2019. That’s Nick above flaunting his first paycheck (from playing the Long Beach Open).

The youngest Cantlay sibling, Jack, is also a golfer. He’s playing at the same all-boys Catholic high school where big brother Patrick and Nick went, Servite High School.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will air Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).