Greg Norman’s Gorgeous Daughter Rebrands Family Wine Company, “Love the Label”

The 30 for 30 episode ‘Shark’ examines the career of legendary golfer Greg Norman. When not on a golf course, the two-time Major champion spends time with family including his daughter Morgan Norman.

Morgan Norman is a chef and wine educator based in West Palm Beach, Florida. She was Creative Director for her father’s Great White Shark Enterprises before becoming a proprietor of Greg Norman Estates in 2016.

With the photo above, Morgan announced: “After 24 years of family tradition in the market, my father and I are excited to announce the debut of a whole new look to our Greg Norman Estates brand, including the introduction of new winemakers, new wines, and new packaging.” More than one fan replied: “Love the label!”

Above: Greg Norman Estates bottles before the rebranding

Morgan describes herself on Linkedin as: “A constant seeker of blue skies and warm waters. A culinary explorer with a passion for good vino and one who never passes up on a good adventure….a true advocate of the Attack Life philosophy through and through.”

The 30 for 30 ‘Shark’ episode premieres on ESPN on Tuesday, April 19 at 8:30 pm.