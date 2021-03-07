American Idol’s Alyssa Wray Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Bikini Pics, “Showstopper”

When soon-to-be 19-year-old singer Alyssa Wrap auditions for Season 4 (19) of American Idol on ABC, one of the judges calls her “a showstopper.” Not only is the pink-haired powerhouse bursting with talent but she’s also gorgeous.

Long blazers!

When not on a stage, Alyssa enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos below.

Alyssa posted the ocean pic below to encourage people to vote in November 2020. Maybe she’s post more bikini pics when it’s time for fans to vote for her on American Idol!

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.