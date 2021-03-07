Laila Mach on American Idol Sings with Adorable “Mini Me” Little Sister

On American Idol this week, auditions continue in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, as the all-star judging panel — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — searches for the next superstar on a brand-new episode. High school sophomore Laila Mach might be it.

Laila Mach on AMERICAN IDOL (ABC/John Fleenor)

Wearing drastically torn denim jeans with a simple black top and white sneakers, Laila shines bright on stage.

Be Just Friends

When not on stage, Laila spends time with her family in New Paltz, New York including her two adorable little sisters.

Check out duet below: they’re singing one of Laila’s originals, ‘Be Just Friends.’ Laila refers to her sister as “My little mini me.”

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.