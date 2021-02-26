‘Brutal Bridesmaids’ Star Ex-NBA Dancer Flaunts Curves In Bikini Pics

In the Lifetime movie Brutal Bridesmaids, a gorgeous young woman named Jessica announces that her boyfriend Michael (Kevin A. Walton) proposed and asks her five best friends to be her bridesmaids. While planning brunches and shopping for dresses, tempers and jealousy flare. Turns out one of the five bridesmaids is determined to ruin Jessica’s big day.

Jessica is portrayed by Cuban-American actress Zoila Garcia who looks amazing in the string bikini pics above and below. She captioned the series below: “I can’t keep a serious face for long.“

Before acting, Zoila was a dancer for the NBA team the Miami Heat!

Brutal Bridesmaids premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, February 26 at 8 pm.