Who Wrote ‘Brutal Bridesmaids’ Lifetime Movie? Man or Woman?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Brutal Bridesmaids is Jessica (Zoila Garcia). The gorgeous young woman is about to get married and enjoy the best day of her life but one of her five bridesmaids is trying to sabotage her wedding day. “Best friends make the best enemies,” says one bridesmaid to another. But can Jessica weed out the real bad seed before it’s too late? In the end, Jessica learns (at a high cost): “Bridesmaids can’t be trusted.”

Hollywood TV executive Patrick Powell wrote the script. While known as a TV show story producer (Treehouse Masters, Ghost Hunters), Powell recently launched his screenwriting career with three 2020 TV movies: Is There a Killer in My Family? about a female true-crime author working on a cold case (trailer below); and Secrets in the Snow about a young woman who meets her new boyfriend’s family over the holidays and uncovers some pretty creepy family secrets; and Brutal Bridesmaids.

Brutal Bridesmaids premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, September 26 at 8 pm.