Where Was ‘The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate’ Lifetime Movie Filmed?

The Lifetime movie The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate is about a famous Hollywood movie star Ava Von Richter (Brianne Davis, Hollywood Heights) who charms young and broke nobody Olivia Bolton (Carrie Wampler) to become her surrogate. During her pregnancy, Olivia stays at Ava’s massive mansion in — what looks like — the Hollywood Hills of Southern California. (It’s where Oscar winners including Leo DiCaprio and Halle Berry live.)

Sunset Strip scene in The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (LMN)

Based on the credits shown after the movie, parts of The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate were filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The filmmakers give special thanks Menual Pharmacy (where Olivia steals the pregnancy test) and Hotel Parq Central, both in Albuquerque.

Inside ‘The Surrogate’ house (LMN)

Exterior of house in The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (LMN)

The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, January 21 at 8 pm.