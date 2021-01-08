Is ‘Magnum P.I.’ Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Kai Durrell a Real MMA Fighter?

In the Magnum P.I. episode ‘First the Beatdown, Then the Blowback, while Kumu (Amy Hill) is arrested for stealing an artifact from a collector that should be returned to its original resting place, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) help an up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighter who’s being pressured by a gang to throw an illegal fight. The fighter Kai Durrell is portrayed by Katy M. O’Brian.

Katy M. O’Brian is a professional actress, a martial artist, and a figure competitor from Indianapolis.

The Indiana University grad landed her first feature film role in the 2016 horror movie Gnawbone. Since then she’s landed recurring roles on TV series including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Kimball), Z Nation (George, see photos below), DC Comics’ Black Lightning (Major Sara Grey), and The Walking Dead (Katy), among others.

And on a personal note: Katy got married in July. See cute wedding photos above.

Magnum P.I. airs Fridays at 9 pm on ABC, right after MacGyver at 8 pm and right before Blue Bloods at 10 pm.