Vivica A. Fox Flaunts A LOT Leg In Thigh-High Dress, “My Grind Don’t Stop”

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | January 8, 2021

The Wrong Fiance on Lifetime

Jessica Morris, Vivica A. Fox in The Wrong Fiance (Lifetime photo)

Ms. Vivica A. Fox is at it again. In the new Lifetime movie The Wrong Fiancé, she plays the boss of the protagonist, editorial photographer Abby (Jessica Morris). Fox’s character, Charlotte, sends Abby out of town on an assignment hoping to give Abby a little breathing space from her nightmarish ex-fiancé, Richard (Jason-Shane Scott). But Abby needs more than a new assignment to shake Richard off.

When not filming a ‘Wrong’ Lifetime movie with Jessica Morris (The Wrong Teacher, The Wrong Mommy, The Wrong Man, The Wrong Student, The Wrong Roommate — take your pick!), Vivica enjoys her downtime posing as seen in the photos above and below.

In the series below, Vivica is in Tulum, Mexico, and yes, that’s a Swarovski crystal swimsuit she’s dancing in. She tagged both photo series #MyGrindDontStop.

The Wrong Fiancé premieres on Lifetime on Friday, January 8 at 8 pm.

