Who Is Colorado Ranch Owner Mom In ‘Dashing in December’ Movie?

The protagonist of the new holiday movie Dashing in December is New York financier Wyatt Burwall (Peter Porte, Baby Daddy). After two years of being away, he finally returns home for the holidays in an effort to convince his mother Deb (Andie MacDowell) to sell the family’s Colorado ranch. Once he takes off his fancy city shoes and unwinds a bit, Wyatt lets himself fall for the dashing new ranch hand, Heath Ramos (Juan Pablo Di Pace, Momma Mia!).

Andie MacDowell is known for roles in films including Groundhog Day (Rita), Four Weddings and a Funeral (Carrie), Sex, Lies and Videotape (Ann), Michael (Dorothy Winters), Short Cuts (Ann Finnigan), Green Card (Bronte), and St. Elmo’s Fire (Dale Biberman), among many others.

Dashing in December premieres on Paramount Network on Sunday, December 13 at 7 pm.