‘Love, Lights, Hanukkah’ Hallmark Movie Star from Family of Holocaust Survivors

In the new Hallmark Channel holiday movie Love, Lights, Hanukkah! a gorgeous young woman in the restaurant business, Christina (Mia Kirshner), discovers from a DNA test that she’s half Jewish. The discovery leads her to her biological mother Ruth (Marilu Henner, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries) and a new romance (Ben Savage).

Actress Mia Kirshner is known for her roles on Star Trek: Discovery (Amanda Grayson), Defiance (Kenya Rosewater), The Vampire Diaries (Isobel Flemming), The L Word (Jenny Schecter), and 24 (Mandy), among others.

Mia, who was born in Toronto, Canada, came from a family of Holocaust survivors; her journalist father was born in a displaced camp in Germany and her mother was a Bulgarian-Jewish refugee.

Mia co-wrote the book I Live Here, a four-volume anthology detailing the lives of refugees and displaced people focusing on hidden stories.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, December 12 at 8 pm.