Who Is Gorgeous Daughter Kylie In ‘Beware of Mom’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Beware of Mom is teenager Jessie (Monica Rose Betz). After her father and sister Lena (Ashley Puzemis) were killed in an “accidental” gas leak, Jessie and her mother Anna (Crystal Allen) move and quickly befriend neighbors Kylie (Nicolette Langley) and her mom Tanya (Rene Ashton).

Anna is the cool albeit crazy mom (and a social media influencer!) who lets the girls stay up late, gets them into nightclubs, and lets them throw wild high school parties. Turns out Anna wants Kylie as her new daughter… to replace Lena… and will kill anyone who gets in her way including Kylie’s mom!

The 23-year-old actress Nicolette Langley who plays Kylie just launched her acting career last year in the 2019 TV movie Christmas Matchmakers with Vivica A. Fox.

Beware of Mom premieres on Lifetime on Friday, November 13 at 8 pm.