Who Is Agent Alina Park on ‘The Blacklist’? She’s Fluent In Korean

Who Is Agent Alina Park on The Blacklist? Rutgers Grad Is Fluent in Korean

In the Season 8 premiere episode of The Blacklist, ‘Roanoke,’ while Liz (Megan Boone) works to hatch a secret plan with her mother Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), Red (James Spader) directs the Task Force to investigate a legendary criminal who organizes elaborate extractions. That includes Task Force member Agent Alina Park.

Alina is portrayed by actress Laura Sohn who made her big TV debut in a 2018 episode of Instinct. She’s since appeared on an episode of God Friended Me and NCIS: New Orleans.

Laura earned her BFA from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Mason Gross School of the Arts, Theater Department. On the school’s website, Laura’s list of special skills include fluent Korean, Flute, Whistling, and Shooting (Handgun, Rifle). Now that’s an impressive list!

