Who Is Eyewitness Diana in ‘Trapped By My Father’s Killer’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Trapped By My Father’s Killer (originally titled Eyewitness) is Diana. Five years ago she witnessed the murder of her father and her fiancee. Her testimony sent a man named Louis Allen (Craig Olejnik) to jail. When Louis escapes from prison he tracks her down and holds her captive in her own home. While restrained, Diana stars to question her own testimony and even starts to develop feelings for Louis.

Diana is portrayed by Lindy Booth.

Americans will recognize the Canadian-born actress Lindy Booth from the TV series Grey’s Anatomy (Hadley, see photo above) and The Librarians (Cassandra Cillian), among others.

Trapped by My Father’s Killer re-airs on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, November 28 at 10 pm.