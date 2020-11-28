Who Is Biological Mother Ashley In ‘Gone: Finding My Daughter’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie GONE: Finding My Daughter is Ashley Quinn (Cristina Rosato). At the age of 16, Ashley was forced to give up her daughter. Eighteen years later, Ashley is excited to meet her daughter, Brittany (Megan Best), but just hours before their face-to-face, the girl disappears from her small hometown.

Ashley recruits the help of her old boyfriend, police officer Jake (Jesse Hutch) but when she reveals that he’s the father of Brittany after all these years, Ashley turns to local bookstore owner Scott (Kyle Cassie) for help, which is a very big mistake.

The gorgeous and talented Canadian-born actress Cristina Rosato is known for her roles on The Good Doctor, Party of Five, A Million Little Things, Bull, and in movies including Bad Santa 2, among others.

She can dance, too!

Gone: Finding My Daughter airs on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm.