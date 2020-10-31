Skai Jackson “Ate Up” Rapper Foxy Brown, “Went Crazy” Says Lil Nas

Disney star Skai Jackson is one of the eight remaining celebrities competing on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. The 18-year-old is best known for her role as Zuri Ross on Jessie, Austin & Ally, Bunk’d and K.C. Undercover. But for Halloween, she went as iconic rapper Foxy Brown as seen on her 1996 debut album Ill Na Na which includes the single “I’ll Be” featuring Jay-Z.

When Skai shared the photos above, many of her almost 7 million followers left comments like “you ate this up” and several celebrity friends threw fire emojis her way including Empire star Taraji P. Henson and rapper Lil Nas who wrote: “Went crazy.”

Foxy Brown, who’s now 42, approved of Skai’s costume too, and reposted it with a fire emoji.

