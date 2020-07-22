‘Below Deck’ Captain Lee Flaunts Huge Tattoo, Wife’s Diamond Ring Honoring Son

On the Season 8 premiere of Below Deck, ‘There’s No Place Like Home,’ Captain Lee Rosbach returns to the Caribbean aboard M/Y My Seanna with a brand new crew. According to Bravo, the fate of the charter season is put in question when a critical injury sends Lee to the hospital.

Spoiler alert: Captain Lee is doing just fine based on his active Instagram account.

He and his wife Mary Ann just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary and are paying tribute to their late son Josh who passed away in July 2019. For years Josh had struggled with addiction. He died at the age of 42.

Lee got a large tattoo on his chest (over his heart) of Josh’s face; and Mary Ann had the diamond of her wedding ring replaced with a gold heart that holds some of Josh’s ashes. See below.

