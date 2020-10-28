Mandy Moore’s $7 Peachy Lip Balm Perfect Stocking Stuffer For ‘This Is Us’ Fans

On the This Is Us episode ‘Changes,’ while Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) navigate their engagement and Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) take a big step in their adoption journey, back in time, their parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) brace for puberty to hit the Big Three.

When not filming This Is Us, Mandy is either making music or modeling as seen in the gorgeous photo above, in which she’s promoting Chapstick’s new moisturizing lip balm. That color is called Peachy Keen! It also comes in Rose Petal, Hello Bordeaux, Pink Nude and Merlot.

When Mandy shared the Chapstick photo, her This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson) replied “love the stuff.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on NBC.